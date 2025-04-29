Movie Trailers

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer: the Four Horsemen ride again this November

Lionsgate has released a trailer for Now You See Me, Now You Don't, which is set to reach theatres in NovemberLionsgate has released a trailer for Now You See Me, Now You Don't, which is set to reach theatres in November

During their panel at the CinemaCon event at the start of this month, Lionsgate showed attendees a trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which is scheduled to reach theatres on November 14th. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance and reported that “the new movie looks more significant in scope and scale.” Now, you can check out the footage for yourself, because the trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above!

Original Now You See Me cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher (who missed out on the second movie), Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman all returned to reprise their roles for this sequel and have been joined in the cast by Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is meant to reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) directed the film from a screenplay by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Michael Lesslie.

Here’s how Bumbray described the trailer when he watched the trailer at CinemaCon: “The movie focuses on a new team that idolizes the Horsemen. They team up with Eisenberg’s character to steal the Hart Diamond, as the family that owns it, headed by Rosamund Pike, funds terrorism. Dave Franco appears to have plenty of fight scenes, while Mark Ruffalo is mysteriously absent from the footage.

When he was gearing up to make the movie, Eisenberg told Collider, “For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence.

Are you a fan of the Now You See Me franchise, and will you be watching Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in November? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

