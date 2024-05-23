Obscury Road marathon on Shout! TV will show viewers post-apocalyptic cult classics all day

As Furiosa reaches theatres, Shout! TV will be airing Obscury Road, an all-day marathon of post-apocalyptic cult classics

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be taking movie-goers back to the post-apocalyptic wasteland as envisioned by Mad Max franchise mastermind George Miller this weekend – but if you want to watch some more post-apocalyptic wasteland in the comfort of your own home tomorrow, May 24th, Shout! TV has you covered. They will be airing a marathon called Obscury Road , showing cult classic post-apocalyptic movies all day long!

The Obscury Road marathon will be airing on Shout! TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, and XUMO.

Comic Crusaders provides the programming schedule, with the times in PT (so if you’re in the Eastern time zone, add three hours):

10AM: Warlords of the 21st Century (Battletruck)

12PM: Dune Warriors

2PM: Wheels of Fire

4PM: Deathsport

6PM: Exterminators of the Year 3000

8PM: Mystery Science Theater 3000: Escape 2000 (Escape from the Bronx)

10PM: Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot Holocaust

Warlords of the 21st Century / Battletruck (1982) was directed by Harley Cokeliss has the following synopsis: A biker (Michael Beck) running on chicken-made methane fights an outlaw (James Wainwright) whose battle-truck guzzles fuel.

Dune Warriors (1991) came to us from Cirio H. Santiago and told this story: The army of a warlord meets the wrath of a farmer (David Carradine) on the wasteland of Earth in the year 2040.

Santiago also directed Wheels of Fire (1985), telling this story: There are no rules and no place to hide from the deadly Highway Warriors who ravage the roads in machines of destruction; but one warrior will stand up against impossible odds, with help from his flame-spewing, nuclear-charged, armored automobile.

Directed by Allan Arkush and Nicholas Niciphor, 1978’s Deathsport was about ranger guides (David Carradine, Claudia Jennings) on horseback who wield transparent swords against 30th-century motorcycle gladiators.

Directed by Giuliano Carnimeo, Exterminators of the Year 3000 was released in the year 1983. Here’s the synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic future, water is regarded as a valuable asset. An outpost where water is present causes a battle between a group of people, led by a stranger, and a motorcycle gang.

Also a 1983 release was director Enzo G. Castellari’s Escape 2000 (Escape from the Bronx): A newswoman (Valeria D’Obici) and a Bronx warrior (Mark Gregory) fight an exterminator (Henry Silva) of borough residents in the year 2000.

Tim Kincaid directed the 1986 release Robot Holocaust, which was about survivors of devastation who must find a way to regroup after robots revolt against their human masters on New Terra.

It’s worth noting that Robot Holocaust was produced by Full Moon founder Charles Band back during his Empire Pictures days, while we have legendary producer Roger Corman (who, sadly, just passed away earlier this month) to thank for Warlords of the 21st Century / Battletruck, Wheels of Fire, and Deathsport.

Will you be watching the Obscury Road marathon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.