Little Shop of Halloween Horrors: Joe Dante to direct reboot of Roger Corman’s Little Shop of Horrors

Tonight, Shudder and AMC+ will be airing a special edition of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs that serves as a tribute to legendary producer Roger Corman – so it seems fitting that we have some Corman news to report today. Deadline has revealed that Corman and Brad Krevoy, CEO of MPCA, are teaming up to produce a reboot of Corman’s 1960 classic The Little Shop of Horrors called Little Shop of Halloween Horrors, with Joe Dante on board to direct!

Dante’s previous directing credits include Piranha, The Howling, Gremlins, Innerspace, The ‘Burbs, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Matinee, Small Soldiers, and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Gremlins 2 and Matinee writer Charles S. Haas has written the screenplay for Little Shop of Halloween Horrors, but plot details have not been revealed. The Little Shop of Horrors, which received a very popular musical adaptation (that was turned into a film in 1986) told the following story: Seymour Krelboined works in the Skid Row flower shop owned by Mr. Mushnik. In his spare time, Seymour creates a new plant species he names Audrey Junior in honor of his girlfriend Audrey. Audrey Junior begins speaking and demands to be fed human blood and flesh, convincing Seymour to kill a railroad detective, a sadistic dentist and a trollop. Seymour’s guilt over the deaths forces him to confront Audrey Junior in a final confrontation.

The hope is that Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will launch a new franchise. Corman shot the original Little Shop of Horrors in just two days. As Deadline notes, Corman – who turns 98 on April 5th – has directed more than 70 films and produced more than 300 over the course of his seven-decade career.

I love The Little Shop of Horrors and its musical adaptation, and I’m a fan of director Joe Dante, so I’m excited to see how Little Shop of Halloween Horrors is going to turn out.

Are you a fan of The Little Shop of Horrors, and are you interested in Little Shop of Halloween Horrors? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

By the way, if you’re wondering which Corman movies are going to be shown during the Joe Bob Briggs special, it sounds like it’s going to be A Bucket of Blood and Deathstalker. A Deathstalker remake was announced just last week.

Source: Deadline
