The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 gets a trailer and promo art

Shudder announced a while back that they had renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that will make sure Joe Bob is an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. We previously heard that the Last Drive-In special A Tribute to Roger Corman, which is set to air on Shudder (and AMC+) March 15th, wasn’t considered part of the new season, with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 officially beginning on March 29th – but now a trailer for season 6 has made its way online, and according to this trailer (which can be viewed in the embed above), they’ve decided to go ahead and count A Tribute to Roger Corman as part of the season. Since this special kicks it off, The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 begins this Friday!

Some promo art for the new season was also unveiled, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema .

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 is taking a different approach than the previous seasons, where double features aired on a weekly basis. This time, episodes will air every other Friday night, and instead of the usual double features, Joe Bob will be presenting “single titles and surprises”. Single titles every other Friday is how Shudder intends to spread the episodes out over a longer period of the year (apparently, the season will continue into September). Deadline noted that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, which was previously filmed in Texas and then New Jersey, is now set up at the Senoia, Georgia studios where the Walking Dead shows have been filmed, and this location gives Joe Bob access to a backlot for the first time.

Joe Bob provided the following statement: “ As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up. Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY. “

Courtney Thomasma of Shudder owner AMC Networks said, “ We’re delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV. Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can’t wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family. “

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Will you be watching The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6? Let us know by leaving a comment below.