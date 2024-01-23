The Last Drive-In special Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine airs the week before Valentine’s Day

A few months ago, the Shudder streaming service announced that they’ve renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that is expected to get rolling sometime in March of 2024. But before that season begins, we’re getting another Joe Bob special! This one is called Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine and it will be airing live on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV (in the US and Canada) at 9pm ET on February 9th. The archive of the show will then be available to watch on Shudder as of February 11th.

Here’s the official description of Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine: Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl honor the lusty sting of Cupid’s arrow with a kinky double-feature featuring blood, sex, and the dark side of love.

Joe Bob said they’ll be showing “ two movies that will scare your crotchless panties off “.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema .

Beyond Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine, we know the new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be taking a different approach from the weekly double features of previous seasons. Episodes will air every other Friday night, and Joe Bob will be presenting “single titles and surprises”. Single titles every other Friday is how Shudder intends to spread the episodes out over a longer period of the year. So it’s not quite what we’re used to, but more Joe Bob is always a wonderful thing. The legendary drive-in critic and movie host will be presenting more than thirty different films over the course of this season.

Deadline notes that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, which was previously filmed in Texas and then New Jersey, is now set up at the Senoia, Georgia studios where the Walking Dead shows have been filmed, and this location gives Joe Bob access to a backlot for the first time.

Joe Bob provided the following statement: “ As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up. Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY. “

Courtney Thomasma of Shudder owner AMC Networks said, “ We’re delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV. Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can’t wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family. “

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

Are you a fan of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, and will you be tuning in for Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine? Let us know by leaving a comment below.