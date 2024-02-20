The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs returns for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live special

The Shudder streaming service is owned and operated by AMC Networks, which is why we’ll occasionally get a special episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, hosted by legendary movie host / drive-in critic Joe Bob Briggs, where Joe Bob presents an episode or two of one of AMC’s The Walking Dead shows. There was a special where Joe Bob showed the first two episodes of The Walking Dead, another where he showed the premiere episode of the spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City, and one where he showed the premiere episode of the spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Another spin-off series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live , is scheduled to begin airing on AMC on February 25th… and yes, of course, they’re going to have Joe Bob show the premiere episode of this one as well. Shudder has just announced that the special The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be streaming live on their service on March 1st. The archived special will then be available to watch on Shudder as of March 3rd.

Here’s the synopsis: Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Ones Who Live is a limited series that will be catching up with The Walking Dead characters Rick, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. Gurira co-created the mini-series and is also one of the writers on the show. Consisting of six episodes, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will present an “ epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? “

Gurira worked on the mini-series with Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe. Lincoln, and Gurira are joined in the cast by Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as a character named Pearl Thorne, Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as Beale, newcomer Matt Jeffries as Nat, and Pollyanna McIntosh, reprising her The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond role of Jadis.

The show is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell, and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on each episode by Darcy the Mail Girl (a.k.a. Diana Prince).