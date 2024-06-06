The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol gets a September premiere date

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will premiere on both AMC and AMC+ in September

By
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (you can read our review HERE) is set to continue with a second season that will focus on Daryl’s good friend Carol, played by Melissa McBride – and because of that, the second season has the ridiculous (and ridiculously long) title of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. Some of this new season will be making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend, so before anyone gets to see that footage, AMC has announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT on both AMC and AMC+. Along with that news comes the unveiling of two images, which can be seen in this article.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had the following synopsis: Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The six episodes of the new season pick up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Charrier, the show’s cast includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal.

Showrunner David Zabel serves as executive producer alongside Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC Studios is producing.

Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, and are you glad to hear it has a September premiere date? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 2 – Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Source: AMC
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will premiere on both AMC and AMC+ in September
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol gets a September premiere date
All My Friends Are Dead clip shows JoJo Siwa in deadly sins slasher
A trailer has been released for the supernatural horror film Starve Acre, which is set to reach theatres and VOD in July
Starve Acre trailer: Matt Smith, Morfydd Clark supernatural horror film gets a July release
Activity on the Jason Universe social media account has stirred up hope for a Friday the 13th: The Game revival
Could Friday the 13th: The Game be revived? Jason Universe X account stirs up speculation
View All

About the Author

15301 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles