Interview: Joe Bob Briggs on his Shudder series The Last Drive-In

Shudder announced a while back that they had renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that will make sure legendary drive-in critic and movie host Joe Bob will be an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. The season 6 action kicked off with a special (A Tribute to Roger Corman) that aired last Friday, and on March 29th the season will really get rolling with its new approach. In the previous seasons, Joe Bob would host double features on a weekly basis. This time, episodes will air every other Friday night, and instead of the usual double features, Joe Bob will be presenting “single titles and surprises”. Single titles every other Friday is how Shudder intends to spread the episodes out over a longer period of the year (apparently, the season will continue into September). In anticipation of this new season of blood, breasts, and beasts, JoBlo’s own Jessica Dwyer had the chance to sit down for an interview with Joe Bob, and you can check it out in the video embedded above!

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema .

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, which was previously filmed in Texas and then New Jersey, is now set up at the Senoia, Georgia studios where the Walking Dead shows have been filmed, and this location gives Joe Bob access to a backlot for the first time.

Joe Bob provided the following statement: “ As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up. Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY. “

Courtney Thomasma of Shudder owner AMC Networks said, “ We’re delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV. Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can’t wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family. “

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Are you a fan of Joe Bob Briggs, and will you be watching season 6 of The Last Drive-In? Take a look at the interview, then let us know by leaving a comment below.