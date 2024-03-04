The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs returns for a Roger Corman special before season 6 begins this month

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 begins on Shudder and AMC+ later this month, but first there’s a Roger Corman tribute special

A while back, Shudder announced they had renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that will make sure Joe Bob is an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. The legendary drive-in critic and movie host has now confirmed that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 will begin on March 29th – but before we reach that date, we’re getting another Last Drive-In special! This one is called A Tribute to Roger Corman , and it’s set to air on March 15th!

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema .

Here’s what Joe Bob had to say about what’s ahead:

3/15: TLDI Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman double feature, filmed at the 2023 Jamboree, airs at 9pm ET on Shudder TV/AMC+ TV, goes on demand 3/17

3/29: TLDI series episodes begin! These single features will air every other Friday til Labor Day on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV at 9pm ET and go on demand on Sunday

Joe Bob confirms what we had heard before, that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 is taking a different approach. Episodes will air every other Friday night, and instead of the usual double features Joe Bob will be presenting “single titles and surprises”. Single titles every other Friday is how Shudder intends to spread the episodes out over a longer period of the year. Deadline noted that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, which was previously filmed in Texas and then New Jersey, is now set up at the Senoia, Georgia studios where the Walking Dead shows have been filmed, and this location gives Joe Bob access to a backlot for the first time.

Joe Bob provided the following statement: “ As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up. Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY. “

Courtney Thomasma of Shudder owner AMC Networks said, “ We’re delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV. Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can’t wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family. “

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Will you be watching The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 and the upcoming Roger Corman special? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

By the way, if you’re wondering which Corman movies were screened for the tribute at the Jamboree event, they were A Bucket of Blood and Deathstalker. Classics!