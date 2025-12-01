Struggle through the holidays with family in the new clips from Michael Showalter’s Oh. What. Fun.

What are the holidays without a little family chaos? Oh. What. Fun. is shining the spotlight on the unsung hero of the holidays and Amazon MGM Studios has now released three clips from the upcoming comedy that’s coming to Prime Video this week. Check them out in the embed above.

Oh. What. Fun. features an all-star cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen. Director Showalter is known for comedies like Wet Hot American Summer, They Came Together, The Big Sick and the recent Anne Hathaway romcom, The Idea of You. Amazon MGM Studios just passed along the trailer.

The official synopsis from Amazon reads,

“Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, after planning a special outing for her family, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script. With a dazzling ensemble cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen, and directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. is a spirited holiday comedy that honors and celebrates every overworked holiday host.”

Showalter also co-wrote the script with Chandler Baker, and it was based on a story idea by Baker. Producers on the film include Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick and Kate Churchill.

Additionally, the film includes a brand new original holiday song, titled “Shake The Snow Globe” from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani, just in time to add to your holiday playlist! Fans can now stream the song on Amazon Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also check out its music video, directed by Mike Ho, released exclusively on the Amazon Music app. Stefani stated, “This is the first time I’ve ever been asked to write a song for a specific moment in a film. It made me nervous, excited, and inspired to take on the challenge of creating a Christmas song that feels up-tempo, nostalgic and reflects the sentiment of the movie, Oh. What. Fun.”

Oh. What. Fun. hits Prime Video on December 3.

