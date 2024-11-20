Nobody 2 director wants to pitch to DC an “Old Batman” movie with Bob Odenkirk as the dark knight

Timo Tjahjanto proclaimed how impressed he was with Bob Odenkirk’s dedication to the action in the Nobody films. Now he wants to pitch an interesting concept.

The new DCU kicks off with Creature Commandos this December, but the inaugural movie, James Gunn’s Superman, will be coming next year. While the new shared universe revamps the DC continuity, the brand doesn’t shy away from side stories either, with bonus Batman projects like the Todd Phillips Joker movies and Matt Reeves’ The Batman movies with The Penguin spin-off. However, there’s another director who is interested in telling his own side story with the famous Caped Crusader.

Nobody 2 director, Timo Tjahjanto recently celebrated the wrapping of the filming and he has talked with our own Chris Bumbray about how in awe he was of his workhorse star Bob Odenkirk. Tjahjanto proclaimed, “I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed. I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting.” Now, Tjahjanto has recently taken to his social media to say he wants to pitch to DC a movie with “old Batman” starring Odenkirk. His post features an image rendering of an elderly Bats and a set picture of him with Odenkirk and simply says, “Whats them DC films @ ? Ima pitch an Old Batman Film with Bob Odenkirk.”

Whats them DC films @ ?



Ima pitch an Old Batman Film with

Bob Odenkirk. pic.twitter.com/zJjKFVRITl — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) November 20, 2024

Empire recently previewed Nobody 2 as Tjahjanto tells them, “Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast? You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey.”

In Nobody 2, Odenkirk is reprising the role of Hutch Mansell, with Christopher Lloyd confirmed to be back as his father, David, and Connie Nielsen returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca. It remains to be seen if Gage Munroe and/or Paisley Cadorath will return as Hutch and Becca’s children, Blake and Abby, or if RZA will appear as Harry. It has been announced that Sharon Stone has joined the cast of Nobody 2 as a “stone cold villainess,” while Colin Hanks is playing a corrupt sheriff.

