Hutch Mansell is blood-spattered and armed with an Uzi in the first look at Bob Odenkirk for Nobody 2

Our first look at Bob Odenkirk in Timo Tjahjanto’s Nobody 2 finds Hutch Mansell armed with an Uzi and covered in blood.

By
Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk

You are sorely mistaken if you thought Hutch Mansell had little gas in the tank after the events of 2021’s Nobody. Bob Odenkirk is back in the first look at one of next year’s most anticipated action films, Nobody 2. The new image comes courtesy of Empire Magazine, whose previews of some of next year’s hottest films include exclusive photos, interviews, and tidbits. The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto helms this bloody and bone-cracking sequel, which bodes well for action fans.

Now that Hutch’s family knows about his secret past, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. He must adapt and find ways to balance his family life and the one he left behind, and that won’t be easy after making plenty of noise in the first film. “Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?” Tjahjanto told Empire. “You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey.”

While there was grit and grime to 2021’s Nobody, Tjahjanto says Nobody 2 takes a different approach. The latest film in the series will be brighter, “summery” and more colorful. This change will put a fresh coat of paint on Nobody 2, and we can’t wait to see it.

Today’s first-look image of Nobody 2 finds Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell covered in blood while holding a warm Uzi at arm’s length. Mansell’s had a rough go, and it looks like anyone who crosses him could find themselves on the business end of a gun.

Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk, first look

Odenkirk is reprising the role of Hutch Mansell, with Christopher Lloyd confirmed to be back as his father, David, and Connie Nielsen returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca. It remains to be seen if Gage Munroe and/or Paisley Cadorath will return as Hutch and Becca’s children, Blake and Abby, or if RZA will appear as Harry. It has been announced that Sharon Stone has joined the cast of Nobody 2 as a “stone cold villainess,” while Colin Hanks is playing a corrupt sheriff.

In September, Timo Tjahjanto said production for Nobody 2 was complete. He also praised the cast, saying everyone, especially Odenkirk, gave their all to the sequel.

“I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed. I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting,” said Tjahjanto.

He continues, “Hollywood schedules are relentless! I thought, ‘More money, more time.’ It’s nothing like that. It’s this crazy gauntlet of heavy scenes. Bob is a beast. I think you’re gonna like it. All I can say right now is that the theme is ‘family,’ and that’s what we’re trying to keep in mind while making this sequel.”

Are you excited to see Nobody 2 next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Empire Magazine
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
With the action sequel Nobody 2 now in production, we decided to put together a list of Everything We Know About Nobody 2... so far
Hutch Mansell is blood-spattered and armed with an Uzi in the first look at Bob Odenkirk for Nobody 2
New Tron: Ares image is released and the director talks Nine Inch Nails composing the soundtrack
sonic the hedgehog 3
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases a new poster as tickets go on sale next week
dogma 2
Kevin Smith reveals he’s working on a Dogma sequel and is expecting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to return in cameos
View All

About the Author

8803 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Nobody 2 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles