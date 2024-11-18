Hutch Mansell is blood-spattered and armed with an Uzi in the first look at Bob Odenkirk for Nobody 2

Our first look at Bob Odenkirk in Timo Tjahjanto’s Nobody 2 finds Hutch Mansell armed with an Uzi and covered in blood.

You are sorely mistaken if you thought Hutch Mansell had little gas in the tank after the events of 2021’s Nobody. Bob Odenkirk is back in the first look at one of next year’s most anticipated action films, Nobody 2. The new image comes courtesy of Empire Magazine, whose previews of some of next year’s hottest films include exclusive photos, interviews, and tidbits. The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto helms this bloody and bone-cracking sequel, which bodes well for action fans.

Now that Hutch’s family knows about his secret past, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. He must adapt and find ways to balance his family life and the one he left behind, and that won’t be easy after making plenty of noise in the first film. “Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?” Tjahjanto told Empire. “You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey.”

While there was grit and grime to 2021’s Nobody, Tjahjanto says Nobody 2 takes a different approach. The latest film in the series will be brighter, “summery” and more colorful. This change will put a fresh coat of paint on Nobody 2, and we can’t wait to see it.

Today’s first-look image of Nobody 2 finds Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell covered in blood while holding a warm Uzi at arm’s length. Mansell’s had a rough go, and it looks like anyone who crosses him could find themselves on the business end of a gun.

Odenkirk is reprising the role of Hutch Mansell, with Christopher Lloyd confirmed to be back as his father, David, and Connie Nielsen returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca. It remains to be seen if Gage Munroe and/or Paisley Cadorath will return as Hutch and Becca’s children, Blake and Abby, or if RZA will appear as Harry. It has been announced that Sharon Stone has joined the cast of Nobody 2 as a “stone cold villainess,” while Colin Hanks is playing a corrupt sheriff.

In September, Timo Tjahjanto said production for Nobody 2 was complete. He also praised the cast, saying everyone, especially Odenkirk, gave their all to the sequel.

“I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed. I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting,” said Tjahjanto.

He continues, “Hollywood schedules are relentless! I thought, ‘More money, more time.’ It’s nothing like that. It’s this crazy gauntlet of heavy scenes. Bob is a beast. I think you’re gonna like it. All I can say right now is that the theme is ‘family,’ and that’s what we’re trying to keep in mind while making this sequel.”

Are you excited to see Nobody 2 next year? Let us know in the comments section below.