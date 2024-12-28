Olivia Hussey, Black Christmas and Romeo & Juliet star, dies

Olivia Hussey, who left an indelible mark on cinema and television through diverse works ranging from Romeo and Juliet to Black Christmas to Jesus of Nazareth has passed away. She was 73.

Olivia Hussey garnered widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for portraying the titular Capulet in what is considered one of the best Shakespeare adaptations, 1968’s Romeo and Juliet. But she soon found a home in genre and horror movies, landing the lead role in Bob Clark’s slasher classic Black Christmas. It was here that Hussey played Jess Bradford, who would actually be one of the earliest examples of the “final girl”, paving the way for the likes of Halloween’s Laurie Strode, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Nancy Thompson, Scream’s Sidney Prescott, and countless others.

A post on Hussey’s official Instagram account reads, in part: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals…As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly specia l soul.”

Other key credits throughout the ‘70s for Olivia Hussey include The Summertime Killer and The Cat and the Canary and miniseries Jesus of Nazareth, in which she played Mary. While her ‘80s output was fairly limited, genre fans remember her kicking off her ‘90s as Norma Bates in Psycho IV: The Beginning and Audra in It. Later in her career, Olivia Hussey would voice Talia al Ghul for a one-off on Batman Beyond, earning an Annie nomination.

Just a few years ago, Olivia Hussey stated in an interview, “You really never know how long you’ve got. You have to enjoy every moment really. You have to live in the now, which is hard I know. It’s easier said than done. But that’s really all we have, isn’t it?”

What is your favorite Olivia Hussey performance?


