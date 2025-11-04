Movie News

Warner Bros. unveils the 4K Blu-ray release date of One Battle After Another, but when will it be available on digital?

Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another coming to physical media with a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release. The film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor is slated to hit retailers early next year on January 20, 2026. However, there has yet to be an official announcement on when the movie will be available digitally for rent or purchase. Rumors suggest that the politically-charged dramedy will be hitting video-on-demand later this month on November 20.

The description reads,
“From Warner Bros. Pictures comes One Battle After Another, written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them director of photography Michael Bauman; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is currently playing in theaters on VistaVision, 70mm film and IMAX® venues.”

There is yet to be an announcement of Special Features, but you can check out the technical specs below:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: Dolby Atmos
    English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Subtitles
    TBA
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-100)
  • Digital
    Digital 4K
    Movies Anywhere
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free

Source: Blu-ray.com
