Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor empty clips in new posters for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor are breaking out the big guns for their new character posters for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The comedic crime thriller doesn’t infiltrate theaters until September 26, but Warner Bros. Pictures wants PTA fans to ride the hype train for as long as possible.

According to The Film Stage, One Battle After Another is a retelling of Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland,” set in California during the fallout of President Ronald Reagan’s re-election and the political unrest that followed.

In November, industry insider Daniel Richtman posted details about the plot for One Battle After Another. According to Richtman, Regina Hall plays DL Chastain, a character from the Vineland novel who is a martial arts expert and ninja. “She is the daughter of a military family that moves around the world,” reads the description. “While in Japan, she is approached by a martial arts instructor who teaches her the secret ways of the ninja, including how to kill with a touch that takes a year to work. She is recruited by mobster Ralph Wayvone to assassinate Brock Vond while posing as a prostitute, but accidentally gives the death touch to Takeshi Fumimota, who has been sent in Vond’s place after the plot was discovered.”

Paul Thomas Anderson directs One Battle After Another from his own script. Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infinity lead the cast alongside DiCaprio.

Today’s One Battle After Another character posters find Leonardo DiCaprio’s Bob Ferguson and Tayana Taylor’s Profidia gearing up for action with weapons in hand. While DiCaprio looks contemplative before aiming his rifle, Taylor spits shells with glee as her character’s pregnant belly rattles from the recoil.

Cameras on One Battle After Another started rolling early last year in California, with Paul Thomas Anderson directing, writing the script, and producing alongside Sara Murphy. Deadline’s exclusive report says the project includes a contemporary setting and is the “most commercial” endeavor Anderson has put their hands on. Powered by a commensurate budget, the film results from a relationship that Warner Bros Picture Group co-chair/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy forged while making Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Adam Somner is a producer on the project.

