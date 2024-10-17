One Direction pays tribute to Liam Payne: “We are completely devastated”

Whether you listened to them or not, it was hard to ignore the phenomenon that was One Direction. The group, consisting of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne, became one of the highest-selling boy bands of all time, selling over 70 million records worldwide. So fans were naturally shocked by Liam Payne’s unexpected death at the age of just 31.

In a group message on Instagram, the other members of One Direction paid tribute to Liam Payne. “ We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing, ” they wrote. “ In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. “

Louis Tomlinson shared his own tribute to his former One Direction brother: “ I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul, ” he wrote. “ I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam. ” Tomlinson also shared a direct message to Liam.

A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.



I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X

Zayn Malik also shared his own statement. “ Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives, ” he wrote. “ I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. “