Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, dead at 31 following tragic fall

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, is dead at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina.

The hugely popular boy band was originally created by Simon Cowell and consisted of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne. The group became one of the highest-selling boy bands of all time, selling over 70 million records worldwide. They embarked on massive world tours, selling out stadiums and winning hundreds of awards.

More to come…