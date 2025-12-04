Order of the Dragon: Steven Seagal makes his first movie in six years

When I was a kid, there was no way I would miss a single movie starring one of the major action heroes of the time – and one of those action heroes was Steven Seagal. If he made a movie, I was a watching it, and he had a pretty strong run there at the start of his career, at the end of the ’80s into the ’90s. Above the Law, Hard to Kill, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Under Siege, they all hold up to some degree all these years later. Then the quality started to fluctuate, and around the turn of the century, Seagal’s career went primarily direct-to-video and I lost track of him. He has almost sixty screen acting credits to his name, and many of those have passed me by. Now, after a six year break, Seagal has made a new movie. Directed by Vjekoslav Katusin, it’s an action adventure film called Order of the Dragon , and the director has just shared a batch of first-look images! You can check them out in the Instagram embed below.

Cast and Synopsis

Katusin previously directed the horror films Wrongful Death, Wrongful Death 2: Bloodlines, and Unbound Evil. For Order of the Dragon, he has crafted the following story with Alex ‘The White Shark’ Pankine, Jean Rises, and Miroslav Trcak: John Rico and Chang Lee are two professional hitmen who botch their latest assignment, resulting in Lee sustaining a shoulder injury. Their boss, Henry Wyatt, gives John one last chance: to eliminate Mason Ryker, the last remaining member and leader of the organization “Order of the Dragon.” John sets off for Belgrade, Serbia, where Ryker is hiding. Upon arrival, he encounters a myriad of dangers and challenges that test his resolve. As the clock ticks down, John must grapple with his growing doubts about whether his employer has been truthful about Ryker or if everything he’s been told was nothing but a lie. Adding to the tension, Henry sends a team of additional killers to Belgrade, led by the ruthless Commander Rouge, whose sole mission is to eliminate both John and Ryker.

Ron Smoorenburg (Out for Vengeance) and Mark Stas (Bet Dead Casino) star as John Rico and Chang Lee, with Seagal taking on the role of Mason Ryker – not to be confused with Mason Storm, his character in Hard to Kill. Commander Rouge is played by Michel Qissi, who’s best known for playing the villainous Tong Po in the Van Damme classic Kickboxer. Streets of Fire star Michael Paré is also on the cast list.

First images

The first-look images shared by the director can be seen right here:

Katusin has said, “ I truly believe that Order of the Dragon will create a significant impact in the film industry. Together, we aim to receive the distinctive style of the 80s and 90s, bringing back the action and flair that defined those memorable years. ” The movie is coming our way from Retro Gold 63, Shamrock Media, and Dream Team Pictures.

I’m not a big fan of Seagal, but I am a completist, so I did intend to catch up on the many Seagal movies I’ve missed over the last twenty years. Gradually. So I will definitely be watching Order of the Dragon someday.

Are you glad to hear that Steven Seagal is back in action? Share your thoughts on Order of the Dragon by leaving a comment below.