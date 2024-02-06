Osiris: Linda Hamilton, Brianna Hildebrand are hunted by aliens in sci-fi action film

Deadline reports that a sci-fi action movie called Osiris has flown under the radar all the way through production – an impressive feat, given that it happens to star Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), LaMonica Garrett (1883), and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator). Apparently filming wrapped in New Orleans back at the end of last year. XYZ Films will be handling the worldwide distribution sales, and they have also unveiled a first look image, which you can check out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by William Kaufman (The Channel), who also wrote the screenplay with Paul Reichelt, Osiris tells the story of a team of Special Forces commandos who are in the middle of an operation when they’re abducted by a mysterious spacecraft. When they wake up aboard the ship, they quickly discover they are being hunted by a merciless alien race.

Martini is producing the film with Jon Wroblewski and Christian Sosa of Roosevelt Film Lab, as well as Andrew and Isaac Lewis of Denton Film. Reichelt serves as executive producer. The producers provided the following statement: “ XYZ Films is the perfect partner who shares our sentiment for iconic alien thrillers much like we all grew up with, standing in line at the theaters to watch with state-of-the-art creature designs and visual effects that thrill audiences everywhere. We didn’t hold back our nostalgia for the genre, and teaming up again with Max Martini alongside the legendary Linda Hamilton was a huge gift for this movie. We can’t wait to show the world and wrap post-production this spring. “

As Deadline points out, this is the first movie Linda Hamilton has worked on in the five years since the release of Terminator: Dark Fate. She has been working in TV since then, and next up for her is a role in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which is now filming.

