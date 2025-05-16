Outer Dark: Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Deep are set to headline the Cormac McCarthy adaptation

Outer Dark is a film that is already brewing much hype as the Cannes market as it is an adaptation of a Cormac McCarthy novel and it will now sport two rising stars as the main leads. According to Deadline, Jacob Elordi of Saltburn and Priscilla has been tapped to star in the film with Nosferatu‘s Lily-Rose Depp. The original Cormac McCarthy novel has been described as a “dark fairytale,” and the screen adaptation is set to be the English-language debut of the Oscar-winning filmmaker Laszlo Nemes, known for Son of Saul.

Per Deadline, the description of the plot reads, “Outer Dark is set in Appalachia during the Great Depression and tells of a young woman who bears her brother’s baby. The brother leaves the nameless infant in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the newborn died of natural causes and had to be buried. The sister discovers this lie and sets out to find the baby for herself. But as both brother and sister separately move through the countryside, three terrifying strangers are on their tails, wreaking death and destruction wherever they appear.”

Nemes collaborated with Clara Royer on the script. Mike Goodridge of the London-based company, Good Chaos, will be producing alongside Nemes. The executive producers on board are Ilene Feldman, Ori Eisen of Original Films and Nicolas Gonda. Good Chaos and Nemes have the screen adaptation rights.

Nemes stated, “Since reading Outer Dark the first time, it has been my dream to make it into a film, and to find the appropriate cinematic language that would do justice to Cormac McCarthy’s evocative and cosmological work. Joined by two magnetic actors, I now feel it’s possible. The extraordinary source material is a profound inspiration to build a unique world that vibrates with life and death at the same time. An exciting road-movie, a terrible and beautiful journey into the labyrinth of the human soul – this is the ambition I have for Outer Dark.”

Elordi can recently be seen in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which our own Alex Maidy raved about. He said in his review, “Jacob Elordi has raised the bar on his career yet again with a performance that people will be discussing for a long time. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an intricate drama that is sexy, disturbing, captivating, and hard to watch for all the best reasons. Do yourself a favor and watch it; you will not be disappointed.”



