Outlaw Posse: The West becomes one in the new trailer for the unofficial sequel to the Mario Van Peebles western

Mario Van Peebles returns to the Western genre in a new project as a writer, director and star. His new film looks to be an unofficial sequel to the 1993 film, Posse.

Reach for the sky cause Mario Van Peebles has returned to the old West! In 1993, Mario Van Peebles dabbled in the Western genre with Posse, which he had written, directed, and starred in. Now, Peebles has gotten back into the director’s chair for a new feature he wrote called Outlaw Posse. The trailer has now been released courtesy of Quiver Distribution and features Mario Van Peebles acting alongside his son, Mandela, who also plays his son in the movie. This keeps the tradition of the Van Peebles filmmaking lineage rolling along as Mario was also heavily involved with his father, Melvin Van Peebles’ film career. Mario would even make a biopic where he portrayed his own father with the film Baadasssss!, which is a play on the title of Melvin’s famous movie Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

One thing this film shares with the 1993 film, Posse, is the star-studded cast, which includes Van Peebles, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward James Olmos, Cedric the Entertainer, as well as William Mapother, John Carroll Lynch known for Fargo and The Founder, D.C. Young Fly, seen in House Party, Jake Manly of Midway, Mario’s real life son, Mandela Van Peebles, known for Jigsaw, Amber Reign Smith from Wu-Tang: An American Saga, William McDonough, Neal McDonough, who can be seen in Minority Report and Captain America: The First Avenger. The film also features Allen Payne, Cam Gigandet and M. Emmet Walsh.