Owen Wilson to hit the links for golf comedy series at Apple TV+

Owen Wilson is a well-known golf fan who is ready to take his love of the sport to the small screen. The actor is set to star in an untitled comedy series for Apple TV+, which is in development from Ford v Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller.
Wilson will star in the ten-episode series as Pryce Cahill, “an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.” In addition to starring in the series, Wilson will also executive produce alongside Keller. Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman will also executive produce the series with Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy, and Chris Moynihan. The series will be directed by Jonathan Dayton & and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine).
Before Owen Wilson hits the links for Apple’s golf series, he will start shooting Lips Like Sugar, a crime thriller set during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Woody Harrelson will star alongside Wilson, with the pair playing Phil Harris and John, two homicide detectives who are working “to solve a possible serial killer case while police and city officials demand that all murders in LA be labeled Missing Persons until the Olympic torch is doused and the international media has left town. The detectives’ paths cross with Tracy Anderson and Andi Campos (Kathryn Newton and Sasha Calle), a pair of teenage girls that have formed a fast and intense friendship, with Montana transplant Tracy recently arrived in town with her mother (Juliette Lewis) and enamored of all things Hollywood. When Tracy disappears, Carr, Harris and Andi race a ticking clock to find her.” Music video director Brantley Gutierrez is set to helm the movie from a script by Anthony Tambakis (Warrior).
