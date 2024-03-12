Owen Wilson to hit the links for golf comedy series at Apple TV+

Owen Wilson is a well-known golf fan who is ready to take his love of the sport to the small screen. The actor is set to star in an untitled comedy series for Apple TV+, which is in development from Ford v Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller.

Wilson will star in the ten-episode series as Pryce Cahill, “ an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom. ” In addition to starring in the series, Wilson will also executive produce alongside Keller. Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman will also executive produce the series with Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy, and Chris Moynihan. The series will be directed by Jonathan Dayton & and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine).