Pacific Heights (1990) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

Pacific Heights blends status culture with domestic and psychological thrills, creating an intense, melodramatic entry in the sub-genre.

By &

Pacific Heights has mixed aspects of status culture, domestic and psychological thriller, giving us an intense, melodramatic, and juicy entry into one of the best subgenres. Add to that a surprisingly energetic directing style, alongside Michael Keaton going full psycho, and you get a decent early 90s Thriller. Today on Revisited, we head back to the 90s and dig into Lance Vlcek’s second entry into his Domestic Thriller Trilogy.

The film stars Michael Keaton, Matthew Modine, Melanie Griffith, Mako Mako, and Laurie Metcalf. It has the following synopsis: Unmarried yuppies Patty (Melanie Griffith) and Drake (Matthew Modine) move into an expensive dream home in a high-end neighborhood in San Francisco. As they renovate the house, they look for a tenant for the first floor of their house. Carter Hayes (Michael Keaton) seems like a great fit at first, but it transpires that he is a con artist who plans to swindle them out of their real estate. As Hayes tries to drive them out of their own home, the couple must take drastic measures to fight back.

The Pacific Heights episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Pacific Heights? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
Pacific Heights (1990) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
The WTF Happened to This Horror Movie series digs into The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, starring Christopher Walken
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?
The Revisited series takes a look back at the fourth film in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
mad max movie
What Happened to Mad Max?
View All

About the Author

126 Articles Published

Lance Vlcek was raised in the aisles of Family Video in the south suburbs of Chicago. He's a fan of fun schlock like Friday The 13th Part 7 and Full Moon Entertainment but also loves genre classics like Evil Dead and Big Trouble In Little China. Lance does many things outside of genre consumption, with his favorites being his homemade Chicago pizza recipe, homemade rum, and video editing. He has four Sugar Gliders, a love for beach bars, and claims Brett Morgen's favorite Bowie album must be Changesonebowie based on his soulless documentary!

Latest Pacific Heights News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles