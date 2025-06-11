Patrick Schwarzenegger is “very much on the radar” for American Psycho remake

Luca Guadagnino’s long-rumoured American Psycho remake was officially confirmed at CinemaCon. While names like Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi have been floated as potential Patrick Batemans, the film has yet to lock in its lead. However, one name that continues to gain traction is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who, according to THR , is “ very much on the radar ” of the American Psycho producers.

Schwarzenegger has been winning praise for his role in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, but the report states that some executives are concerned that he hasn’t yet led a major studio film. The actor seems keen on the possibility, saying, “ I’d love nothing more ” when a fan suggested he play Bateman.

When asked by THR whether American Psycho was on his list of career goals, Schwarzenegger said, “ What’s on the very top of it is to work with a person like that, like Luca. “

He may soon get the chance to prove his leading man chops, as he recently booked a gig starring alongside Margaret Qualley in Love of Your Life, a romantic drama from Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside). There have also been rumblings that he could be up for the role of Cyclops in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.

The American Psycho synopsis reads: “ Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard-educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder! “

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mary Harron’s American Psycho, the first film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s infamous novel. Starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, the film polarized critics upon release but has since earned its place as a cult classic. While the idea of remaking it might feel like blasphemy to some, that’s never been much of a deterrent for Hollywood.

Do you think Patrick Schwarzenegger would be a good fit to play Patrick Bateman in the American Psycho remake?