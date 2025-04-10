Patrick Schwarzenegger would love to do an action movie with his dad

While the term “nepo baby” is being thrown around with the children of Hollywood stars past taking up their own careers in the spotlight, a lot of them are aiming to prove themselves with their differing career paths. Patrick Schwarzenegger is currently making a name for himself with his appearance in HBO’s newest season of the provocatively humorous The White Lotus. The son of Terminator has broken through and speaks with The Hollywood Reporter on his run on the show and what’s next for him.

Inevitably, children of cinematic legends will get the question of collaborating with their iconic parents on a project, and when your last name is Schwarzenegger, there’s a certain gravitas that comes with that. THR asks if Patrick can envision himself taking up the action mantle, he responds,

Yeah, I definitely want to do that. I mean, that’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing. I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with him.”

He is then cheekily asked who should get top billing of the two of them, Patrick laughs, “I’ll let my agent handle that.” When he’s asked what he’s wanting to do next in the wake of The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger explained, “It’s been busy, but I’m going to be patient. I really want to find something that’s right. You know, there is one thing that I’m working on with this amazing director, a director that I’ve looked up to for my whole career. I’ve loved his projects, and we’re making something, and I hope it happens later this year that would be extremely difficult and would put me through the most challenging probably life experience and acting experience.”