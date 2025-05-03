Movie News

Should Patrick Schwarzenegger be the next Patrick Bateman?

By
Posted 2 days ago
Last Updated on May 5, 2025

When Sports came out in ‘83, they really came into their own. He’s been compared to Elvis Costello but he has a far more bitter, cynical sense of humor. OK, that’s enough about Huey Lewis — let’s chat Patrick Schwarzenegger, as the actor has once again teased his interest in playing Patrick Bateman in the upcoming American Psycho remake from Luca Guadagnino.

Replying to a user on X who said Patrick Bateman could be Schwarzenegger’s breakout role, the actor wrote, “I’d love nothing more ;)”. All right, we shouldn’t look too much into winking here but let’s all admit that Patrick Schwarzenegger would be perfect as Patrick Bateman. He has the physique, he has the offbeat charm, he has the confidence, and it’s someone that our very own Kier Gomes suggested get the role (and I totally agree!) And he is well on his way to that “breakout” role, although he has been on the radar for a bit now by playing Tim Tebow in American Sports Story and his most recent turn on season three of White Lotus. And we saw the sort of seriously twisted stuff he was doing there…

Patrick Schwarzenegger has expressed interest in playing Patrick Bateman before, even doing a bit of cosplay as him for Vanity Fair a handful of years ago. But he’s going to be in for some competition, as the likes of Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi have also been rumored to be circling the role. Guadagnino already has a professional relationship with Elordi, having directed him in a short for Chanel. Maybe his co-star there, Margot Robbie, could step into Reese Witherspoon’s part…

While nothing has been set in stone, the wording and past comments do make it seem like Patrick Schwarzenegger could have a leg up on a lot of his competition. And it very well could be that some ink could be done soon enough, as original Americans Psycho co-Star Justin Theroux teased he knew who was involved, suggesting it wasn’t just Guadagnino at that point.

What would you think about Patrick Schwarzenegger potentially playing Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho? Would he fit the suit or is there someone better? Give us your dream casting below.

