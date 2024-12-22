Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr get back together for mini-Beatles reunion

Paul McCartney had to get Ringo Starr back into his life this week, bringing out his former Beatles bandmate for a mini reunion during the final show of McCartney’s Got Back Tour.

McCartney concluded his tour at London’s 02 Arena after nearly 60 performances across the globe. After leading off the encore with “I Got a Feeling”, McCartney introduced former Beatles drummer Starr to just about as much love as you’d expect from the crowd. Greeting the audience with peace and love, Starr said, “It’s fantastic, playing with me old mate, but there comes a time when we’ve got to go home. All that remains to be said….I’ve had a great night and I love you all.”

Starr played drums for a reprise of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, followed up by “Helter Skelter” before McCartney closed out the set with the Abbey Road trifecta of “Golden Slumbers”, “Carry That Weight” and “The End.”

Not that the Beatles ever need it but the Fab Four will be getting a whole different level of attention, this time on the big screen soon, as Sam Mendes is leading a quartet of films about the iconic band. As it stands, it’s looking like Paul Mescal will be playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will get behind the kit as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson will be John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn is being eyed for George Harrison. Lennon was shot and killed in 1980, while Harrison died of lung cancer in 1981.

On Mendes’ Beatles films, Neal Street Productions co-founded Pippa Harris stated, “This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them. […] To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

What are your favorite Beatles songs? Give us your top 5 below!