Will Joseph Quinn play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies?

According to Deadline, Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles movies may serve as a major Gladiator II reunion. The outlet has heard that Joseph Quinn is the top choice for playing George Harrison. The actor has reportedly been seen carrying around a guitar while he shoots The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As we know, Ridley Scott recently let it slip that Gladiator II star Paul Mescal would appear in the Beatles movies, reportedly as Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr has previously confirmed that Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) would be playing him. As for John Lennon, it’s expected that he’ll be played by Harris Dickinson (Babygirl). None of the deals have closed, so anything could still change. The project is very ambitious. Instead of just one movie, Mendes will direct four movies, each telling the story from the point of view of a different member of the Beatles.

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. It’s been said that this is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison — have granted the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie.

Neal Street Production partner Pippa Harris said, “ This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them. […] To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures. ”

Sony hopes to start shooting in the U.K. in mid-2025, with a planned 2027 release for all four biopics. Studio head Tom Rothman knows this is a big gamble, but said, “ You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy. There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms. “

Quinn can currently be seen playing Emperor Geta in Gladiator II. Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the sequel, and while he admits that it isn't the instant classic the original was, " it's nonetheless a highly entertaining, faithful sequel, jam-packed with action and spectacle. There hasn't been a lavish, action-driven historical drama done on this scale in some time, with Scott, despite his advancing age, as energetic and kinetic a director as ever. "

