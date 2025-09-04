Paul Thomas Anderson details One Battle After Another screenings: VistaVision, 70mm and more 

Tickets for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another are officially on pre-sale, with the movie set to hit theaters on September 26th. But you won’t want to see the movie on any ol’ screen. So what are the options? Well, PTA has all the info you need if you’re going to see his latest as intended.

Paul Thomas Anderson was recently quoted on an official One Battle After Another social media account offering the most essential ways to see the film. “Time’s up, pencils down…We’ve finished the film and I wanted to write a note to share a few things. ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER will play in many formats across the world. For the first time in a long time, a film will be projected in VISTAVISION. It’s unlikely many of us have ever seen this. The last wide release film projected in VISTAVISION was ONE-EYED JACKS in 1961. But now, it’s back. We have made three VISTAVISION prints. They will play in Los Angeles, New York, and London. I hope, if you can, that it’s possible for you to see it this way. If you like it big and loud and amazing, we have IMAX 70mm film screenings. If you like old fashioned 5-perf 70mm prints, then we have that, too.”

Whatever the choice may be, Paul Thomas Anderson just wants you to make sure that you support One Battle After Another — and an exceedingly rare format — by seeing it on anything but digital. “You don’t need reminding, but it always bears repeating that seeing Film on Film is the way Nature intended. So don’t go against Nature and seek out your local theater that projects film.”

Notably, the VistaVision presentation is only on a few screens worldwide: the Vista Theater in Los Angeles, Regal Union Square in New York City and Odeon Leicester Square in London. And while some may try to dispute Paul Thomas Anderson’s claim that One Battle After Another isn’t the first since One-Eyed Jacks at all, it should be pointed out that while The Brutalist did utilize the format, it wasn’t used for the entirety. Further, there’s no evidence Leonardo DiCaprio used AI to enhance his performance…

Did you snag your tickets to Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another? Will you be able to see it on VistaVision or 70mm IMAX?