Paul Walter Hauser calls out Vin Diesel for on-set behavior

Paul Walter Hauser is the man of the hour, with a bevy of projects lined up that will surely make him a household name. But you better believe Hauser won’t be turning up in any Fast & Furious flicks – or Vin Diesel movies for that matter, as he has no respect for the star’s alleged work ethic.

In an interview with CinemaBlend while promoting Inside Out 2 (in which he voices Embarrassment), Paul Walter Hauser’s character’s arc of emerging as a hero was compared to Vin Diesel, to which the actor replied, “Please don’t say that.” Hauser elaborated, calling Diesel out directly with, “I like to think I am on time and approachable. I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly and it’s a blast.”

Paul Walter Hauser calling out Vin Diesel like that as a direct slam is sort of refreshing. Here is an industry where people tend to be quite privileged, especially once they become the star – or at least think they’re the star. With stories of Diesel’s on-set behavior emerging over the past couple of years and the subsequent feuds that have resulted from it, maybe he deserves an ego check. Even if we remove Diesel himself from the equation, that kind of alpha mentality within Hollywood could use a good callout, so good for Hauser.

While Vin Diesel has his own MCU roots, Paul Walter Hauser will be joining in on the franchise with Phase Six launcher The Fantastic Four next year, although his role has yet to be disclosed. He, too, will appear in the reboot of The Naked Gun as well as The Instigators, which stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. In addition to those, Hauser has the lead part in two biographies: one on Michael Larson’s infamous Press Your Luck swindle and another on tragic comedian Chris Farley. Now we just need that Mick Foley biopic to get off the mat…

