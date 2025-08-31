Paul Walter Hauser on his Chris Farley research; biopic not officially greenlit

There hasn’t been much chatter around the Chris Farley biopic since it was reportedly set up at Warner Bros. last year. But star Paul Walter Hauser has been laying the foundation for his research – no, he’s not just tossing on a little coat, he’s been sitting down with some of Farley’s closest friends before he truly dives into the life of the tragic comedian.

Hauser revealed to EW that he has taken to some preliminary interviews as he preps playing SNL favorite Chris Farley for the planned biopic. “I haven’t started preparation on it yet because it’s such an undertaking that I’m gonna wait until the film is officially greenlit and we have a start date. I’ll probably start preparing two to four months in advance. Right now, I’ve only really spoken with Lorne Michaels, Tim Meadows, and David Spade. They’ve all been super gracious and cool about it. And you know, I think it’s a difficult subject to talk about because everyone feels horrible about how it went and how it ended, but there’s also great glimmers of fond remembrance and humor as they retell some of the funniest stories about Chris.”

As far as the status of the Chris Farley biopic goes, whether or not it truly gets moving in the near future will depend on if Paul Walter Hauser will even stay on or not, saying he might be close to aging out. “I’m 38, so I’ll be 39 in October. And, you know, I think there’ll be a certain age where I won’t wanna do it. So hopefully it gets made in the next year or two, because I don’t wanna be 42 years old playing Chris at 25. But I feel good about the undertaking. I think I know how to do it. It’s just a matter of doing your homework, putting a lot of heart into it, and being a good collaborator. Anything else is insecurity or ego. It’s good to distill it to the simplification of what it actually is.”

While the first episode of Saturday Night Live was dramatized by Jason Reitman, singular biopics of cast members is extremely rare. That said, if the Chris Farley biopic moves forward, it would join Wired (with Michael Chiklis as John Belushi) and the TV movie Gilda Radner: It’s Always Something, which stars Jami Gertz and has far more respect for its subject than the Belushi flick (and pathetic source book).

What are your thoughts on Chris Farley receiving the biopic treatment? Head over to the van by the river in the comments section and let us know.