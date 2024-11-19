James Gunn says “almost all” of Peacemaker season 1 is canon, with one big exception

DC’s James Gunn says the entire first season of Peacemaker is canon to the new DCU, with one notable exception.

The DC Universe will officially kick off with the release of Creature Commandos next month, but as certain elements and actors from previous DCEU projects are returning, fans have been confused about what is canon and what isn’t in the new universe. While speaking with IGN, DC Studios co-head James Gunn said almost all of the first season of Peacemaker is canon, with one big exception.

“ Now in Creature Commandos, you’ll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon, ” Gunn said. “ The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker. ” The finale of Peacemaker‘s first season involved the Justice League (with Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as Flash) showing up late to the party, with Peacemaker (John Cena) and friends having already saved the day.

I still believe the DCU should have started from scratch. New actors. New stories. Bringing in actors from the DCEU just feels like it will be confusing to general audiences. However, I do have faith that Gunn will be able to pull it off. That said, some fans have questioned why the elements which have made the cut happen to be from Gunn’s own projects.

When asked why he didn’t make a different show instead of risking confusion with Peacemaker season 2, Gunn has promised that the shift from DCEU to DCU will work out just fine. “ Because it’s my favorite thing to do, it’s the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in, ” Gunn said. “ It won’t be confusing. ” Peacemaker season 2 will debut on Max in August 2025.

Creature Commandos features the voices of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. The series tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. Creature Commandos will debut on December 5th on Max, with Superman hitting theaters on July 11, 2025.

