Dave Bautista on why he turned down Peacemaker: “A blessing in disguise”

During a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show, James Gunn revealed that he originally wrote the role of Peacemaker with Dave Bautista in mind. “ It was Dave Bautista. He’s a good friend of mine, ” Gunn said. “ Obviously, he plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him, and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies, and we weren’t paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was. “

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Bautista spoke about turning down the part. “ I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead, ” Bautista said. “ And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out. “

At the end of the day, Bautista thinks it was a “ blessing in disguise ” that he didn’t end up playing Peacemaker because John Cena was “ just perfect for it. “

“ I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful, ” Bautista said. “ I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good. “