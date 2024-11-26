James Gunn announces Peacemaker season 2 has wrapped

James Gunn took to social media yesterday to announce that production has wrapped on Peacemaker season 2. The follow-up to the highly successful first season brings Peacemaker (John Cena) and company into the new DC Universe and will debut on Max in August 2025.

“ And that is a WRAP on Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.) ” Gunn wrote. “ Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you! “

And just a few days prior, Gunn announced that John Cena and Jennifer Holland had wrapped up on the new season. “ And that’s a Peacemaker Season Two wrap on John Cena & Jenn Holland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt, ” Gunn wrote. “ To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the incredible people of Savannah, Georgia for making the Peacemaker crew’s stay here so special. ONE DAY LEFT! “

With Peacemaker season 2 taking place in the new DCU, fans have wondered what that means for the first season, which was part of the DCEU. Gunn recently explained that almost all of the first season of Peacemaker is canon, with one big exception. “ Now in Creature Commandos, you’ll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon, ” Gunn said. “ The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker. ” The finale of Peacemaker‘s first season involved the Justice League (with Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as Flash) showing up late to the party, with Peacemaker (Cena) and friends having already saved the day.