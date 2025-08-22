James Gunn wishes he could “Lucas the s***” out of Peacemaker season 1

Peacemaker season 1 took place in the DCEU, but the second season takes place in the DCU. The switch between universes is surprisingly painless, as the only significant retcon is found in a “Previously in the DCU” recap of the first season.

In the season 1 finale, Peacemaker confronts the Justice League — Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman — after they arrive too late to help in the battle with the Butterflies. In the new version, the Justice League is now the Justice Gang, with Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl showing up in addition to Mister Terrific, Superman, and Supergirl, who are left hidden in shadow.

James Gunn was asked (via ComicBook) if he would pull a George Lucas and go back and change the scene in season 1 of Peacemaker. “ I wish I could do that. I wish I could Lucas the s–t out of this, but I can’t, because it’s too expensive, ” Gunn said, adding that he would rather “ spend the money on a few more VFX shots ” for Supergirl.

The recap enforces that this Peacemaker has always existed in the DCU instead of the DCEU Peacemaker making his way into it. Gunn explained that he could have done it that way, but ultimately chose what he felt was the simplest explanation. “ Could I make it so that [season 2] Peacemaker is the DCEU Peacemaker, even though he’s not really the DCEU Peacemaker, and he walks through that portal and that’s where the DCEU Peacemaker is? I could have, ” Gunn said. “ People are like, ‘How are normies gonna understand it?’ The answer is normies don’t give a s–t. Normies don’t care about all this canon stuff so intimately. “

Gunn continued, “ So I thought the simple way was really the best, which is just saying, ‘This world is a little different.’ We know there’s universes, and this is the universe in which everything was exactly the same as season one — except for the Justice League and Batmite. “