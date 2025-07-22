Pedro Pascal was “appalled” by his clean-shaven look in Wonder Woman 1984

Pedro Pascal is almost never seen without some form of facial hair, but he had to go completely clean-shaven to play Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, a decision he absolutely hated.
In LADbible’s latest Agree to Disagree video, Pascal told Fantastic Four co-star Vanessa Kirby that he was so “appalled” by the look that he’s kept his facial hair ever since.
“I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me,” Pascal said. “I was so appalled by the way I looked [in Wonder Woman 1984]. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I’ve never gone back, unless it were completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean-shaven for Fantastic Four, if they had insisted, then I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie.“
Pascal has said he’s aware that some fans would have preferred he was clean-shaven to play Reed Richards, but I think he rocks what he’s got.
Our own Chris Bumbray said that The Fantastic Four: First Steps surprised him. “I’ve been burned out on both Marvel and superhero films in general, but this one got me to care again,” he wrote, adding that creatively, “it’s the best Marvel movie in a long time.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.” The film will hit theaters on July 25.