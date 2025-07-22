Pedro Pascal was “appalled” by his clean-shaven look in Wonder Woman 1984

Pedro Pascal is almost never seen without some form of facial hair, but he had to go completely clean-shaven to play Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, a decision he absolutely hated.

In LADbible’s latest Agree to Disagree video, Pascal told Fantastic Four co-star Vanessa Kirby that he was so “ appalled ” by the look that he’s kept his facial hair ever since.

“ I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me, ” Pascal said. “ I was so appalled by the way I looked [in Wonder Woman 1984]. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I’ve never gone back, unless it were completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean-shaven for Fantastic Four, if they had insisted, then I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie. “

Pascal has said he’s aware that some fans would have preferred he was clean-shaven to play Reed Richards, but I think he rocks what he’s got.

Our own Chris Bumbray said that The Fantastic Four: First Steps surprised him. “ I’ve been burned out on both Marvel and superhero films in general, but this one got me to care again, ” he wrote, adding that creatively, “ it’s the best Marvel movie in a long time. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.