The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal is aware fans wanted him to shave to play Reed Richards

As a fan of Pedro Pascal, I was thrilled when he was cast as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, not everyone shares that excitement, with some believing Marvel made a major misstep. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal acknowledged the mixed reactions, saying he’s hopeful audiences will embrace the film, even as he’s aware of the critics he’s picked up online.

“ I’m getting an inkling of excitement because it seems to reflect what our common goal was, and what we want to share, which is all of our f***ing hearts on a platter within this genre, ” Pascal said “ You just never know if people are going to be disgusted by your heart or not. I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done. ‘He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.’ “

Although Reed Richards is typically depicted as clean-shaven, Pascal sports his customary beard as the character. Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad look at all, but I can appreciate that some fans would like him to look more like the character.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “ Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. ” The film will hit theaters on July 25.

After The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) will return for Avengers: Doomsday, which recently had its release date pushed back. Doomsday was initially set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but has now been moved to December 18, 2026. As for Avengers: Secret Wars, that film has moved from May 7, 2027 to December 17, 2027.

