Pitch Black (2000) – The Best Scene

Directed by David Twohy, who also crafted the screenplay with Jim Wheat and Ken Wheat, Pitch Black has the following synopsis: A deep space transporter crash-lands on a desolate planet circled by three suns. Among the survivors are pilot Carolyn Fry, mystic Abu `Imam’ al-Walid, cop William J Johns and convicted criminal Richard B Riddick, and their first thoughts are of survival and escape. Then Fry finds out that the planet suffers a total eclipse every 22 years, which is when the hibernating, flesh-eating inhabitants awake and hunt.

Diesel is joined in the cast by Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, Rhiana Griffith, Keith David, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, Claudia Black, John Moore, Simon Burke, Les Chantery, Sam Sari, Firass Dirani, Ric Anderson, and Vic Wilson.

