Pluribus teaser trailer reveals more about Vince Gilligan's wild new Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+ has dropped the new teaser trailer for Pluribus, the mysterious series from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. Starring Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), the nine-episode drama series is a “genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.

The series received a two-season straight-to-series order, so we know another season is already on the way. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), and features guest appearances by Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). 

The Pluribus teaser trailer doesn’t really give us much more information on what the hell is going on. It features Seehorn’s character, Carol, speaking on the phone with someone who offers her “help, in any way … food, medicine, whatever you need. We are here for you. Rest assured, Carol, we will figure out whatever makes you different.” Ultimately, it’s revealed that she’s speaking with someone at the White House via a C-SPAN call-in.

It’s going to be fun and different,” Gilligan said when the series was first ordered. “I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on “Saul.” The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it’s a whole different world. There’s no overlap that I can see. She’s playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully people will roll with that. I’m nervous. It’ll be interesting to see how folks react to it.” When asked if he could tease anything about the plot, Gilligan added, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.

The first two episodes of Pluribus will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

What did you think of the Pluribus teaser trailer?

