Peacock’s Poker Face Season 2 teaser finds Natasha Lyonne and an all-star cast solving crimes for Rian Johnson’s hit series

We’re so back! Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale is on the case in Peacock and Rian Johnson‘s new teaser trailer for Poker Face Season 2. The upcoming season of Johnson’s smash-hit crime series premieres at PaleyFest in LA on Saturday, March 29, at 2 PT at the Dolby Theatre. Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and new guest stars will be there to introduce the first episode and hold an in-depth conversation about the show’s celebrated return.

According to Peacock’s Poker Face Season 2 press release, “Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2, we’ve taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

“To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.”

According to Peacock, Poker Face “is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Today’s Poker Face Season 2 teaser finds Lyonne’s Charlie Cale interacting with a collection of A-list stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Method Man, Justin Theroux, and more, to solve a series of confounding crimes while trying not to end up dead. The series boasts Rian Johnson’s quirky charm alongside inspired performances from Hollywood’s finest. Pour yourself a stiff drink, watch your back, and let’s go!