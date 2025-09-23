Movie News

Predator: Badlands director wanted to make something that “hadn’t existed before” in the franchsie

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Predator: Badlands movie, Dan TrachtenbergPredator: Badlands movie, Dan Trachtenberg

Following the success of Prey, many Predator fans would have gladly welcomed more of Naru (Amber Midthunder). But with Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg set out to deliver something entirely new—the Predator as the hero.

You immediately think: ‘Prey 2’,” Trachtenberg told Empire. “But with sequels, people sometimes get so caught up going, ‘This could happen next,’ they never stop to think, ‘Should it happen next?’ Prey was special because it was this big idea that hadn’t existed before. I wanted the next thing to be that, too.

Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. “In general, I’m always looking for: what could happen only in this movie?” he said, adding that the movie is “kind of a buddy-comedy” with Dek and Thia. “Prey was a solo survival tale; this is a relationship story.

Related
Predator: Badlands is getting a one-shot prequel comic from Marvel

The director is eager for audiences to root for Dek. “That feels like a big idea, not just within Predator, but in sci-fi generally,” he said earlier this year. “In most sci-fi universes, the ‘creatures’ are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Badlands] it’s: ‘What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?’

Trachtenberg followed up Prey with Killer of Killers, an animated anthology film that’s just begging for a sequel, especially after the new extended epilogue scene which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. If all goes well with Predator: Badlands, Trachtenberg is more than ready to return for more. In fact, he already has a potential third idea ready to go. “After Prey, I had three ideas,” he said. “One was Killer Of Killers, one was Badlands and one… I haven’t done yet. So, there are other awesome ideas and time periods it’d be exciting to explore, and all that’s been part of our discussion for [what’s next].

Predator: Badlands will hit theaters on November 7.

Source: Empire
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,198 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Predator: Badlands News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 2 weeks ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!