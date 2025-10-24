Predator: Badlands showcases more of the hunt in a new international trailer

A big talking point lately for Predator: Badlands is the fact that it’s been given a PG-13 rating by the MPA. While there are many who see it as the watering down of a franchise that always showed teeth (along with the mandibles), a lot of counterpoints (including many of you in the comments section) are saying that it wouldn’t outright kill the movie if it still delivers. In the recent international trailer, we get some good tribal drama and LOTS of action with our young Predator’s journey into the most dangerous planet and his will not to fail.

Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. “In general, I’m always looking for: what could happen only in this movie?” director Dan Trachtenberg said, adding that the movie is “kind of a buddy-comedy” with Dek and Thia. “Prey was a solo survival tale; this is a relationship story.“

So, why the PG-13? Because, despite there being human actors in the film, none of the carnage involves humans in the story and the blood is a different color. Producer Ben Rosenblatt told IGN, “We don’t have any humans in the movie and so we don’t have any human red blood. So we’re hoping that’s gonna play to our advantage. We’re going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we’ll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colors other than red.”

Predator: Badlands is heading for a November 7 theatrical release. Its official rating from the MPA is PG-13 for sequences of strong sci-fi violence .

