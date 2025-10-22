The Sopranos creator David Chase developing Project: MKUltra limited series for HBO

According to Deadline, The Sopranos creator David Chase is developing Project: MKUltra, an HBO limited series about a dark period in the history of the CIA.

It’s somewhat surprising that this will be Chase’s first TV series since The Sopranos came to a close eighteen years ago. He turned his attention to feature films following the conclusion of the acclaimed HBO series, writing and directing Not Fade Away in 2012 and writing and producing The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. He was also set to reteam with Terence Winter for a horror movie, but we haven’t heard much about that lately.

Project: MKUltra will be based on the non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by author John Lisle. The series is described as a dramatic thriller which will be centered on “ the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA’s MKUltra Psychedelic program which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing – and unwilling – subjects during the height of the Cold War. Gottlieb is also known as the unwitting godfather of the entire LSD counterculture. “

It’s going to be very fun to have David Chase back home at HBO. After the release of The Many Saints of Newark, there were discussions about a potential Sopranos prequel series. I’m sure it would have been great (and still could be), but I’m glad to see Chase moving on to another project.