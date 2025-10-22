TV News

The Sopranos creator David Chase developing Project: MKUltra limited series for HBO

Posted 11 minutes ago
According to Deadline, The Sopranos creator David Chase is developing Project: MKUltra, an HBO limited series about a dark period in the history of the CIA.

It’s somewhat surprising that this will be Chase’s first TV series since The Sopranos came to a close eighteen years ago. He turned his attention to feature films following the conclusion of the acclaimed HBO series, writing and directing Not Fade Away in 2012 and writing and producing The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. He was also set to reteam with Terence Winter for a horror movie, but we haven’t heard much about that lately.

Project: MKUltra will be based on the non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by author John Lisle. The series is described as a dramatic thriller which will be centered on “the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA’s MKUltra Psychedelic program which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing – and unwilling – subjects during the height of the Cold War. Gottlieb is also known as the unwitting godfather of the entire LSD counterculture.

It’s going to be very fun to have David Chase back home at HBO. After the release of The Many Saints of Newark, there were discussions about a potential Sopranos prequel series. I’m sure it would have been great (and still could be), but I’m glad to see Chase moving on to another project.

The Sopranos was such a hugely influential series, particularly as it helped kick off the era of Peak TV. However, Chase has said that he believes the sun has set on the golden age of television. “We’re going back to where I was. They’re going to have commercials [on streamers like Prime Video].” Chase said. “We are more into multitasking. We seem to be confused and audiences can’t keep their minds on things, so we can’t make anything that makes too much sense, takes our attention and requires an audience to focus. And as for streaming executives? It is getting worse. We’re going back to where we were.

