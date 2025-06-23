Quentin Tarantino reveals which series is the only TV show he’s really enjoyed watching

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Quentin Tarantino‘s ode to old school television, as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton was the star of a fictional western, Bounty Law, then bounced from show to show in a series of guest spots. When Tarantino was a guest on Conan O’Brien‘s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, both men would reminisce in depth about the nostalgic TV shows that they grew up watching in their youth. So much so that it would leave Conan’s usual participating co-hosts silently listening while Tarantino and O’Brien would bring up deep cuts.

However, that’s pretty much where Tarantino stops with television as the acclaimed filmmaker has been vocal about his ultimate disinterest in the medium. Dread Central reports on the Pulp Fiction director’s interview with Vulture, where he discussed the only show he’s seen multiple times. When the publication asked Tarantino about his opinion on the acclaimed HBO series, True Detective, he revealed that he couldn’t really get into it, but pivoted to the show that he did love. Tarantino explained,





Now, the HBO show I loved was Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom. That was the only show that I literally watched three times.”

Last year, Tarantino was asked about the popular Taylor Sheridan series, Yellowstone, when he was on The Joe Rogan Experience. While he acknowledged its quality, he still says, “While I’m watching it, I’m compelled. But at the end of the day, it’s just a soap opera. They introduce you to a bunch of characters, you learn their backstories, you know everybody’s connection with everyone else… and then everything else is just your connection to the soap opera.”