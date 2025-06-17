Rachel Brosnahan doesn’t think actors should try to distance themselves from their bad superhero movies

The superhero genre is delicate in the eyes of general audiences and fans alike. The wrong filmmaker behind a project can turn what could be a slam dunk into a disaster. Or, in the case of someone like the Russo brothers, Captain America was a character they didn’t quite find interesting at first, so their goal was to make him fresher and more interesting for viewers similar to them, and in the end, The Winter Soldier became a top-tier movie in many Marvel fans’ rankings. However, when a movie doesn’t end up as an actor might hope, they sometimes attempt to disassociate from the infamy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, star of the upcoming Superman, Rachel Brosnahan, says actors should stand by their work. Brosnahan recently had a talk with acting peer Amanda Seyfried for Interview Magazine, where Seyfried started, “That’s the thing about these movies: You can feel it when people are doing it with passion and grace and curiosity.” The new Lois Lane would reply, “





I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it.”