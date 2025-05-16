Ralph Fiennes to lord over Panem as President Coriolanus Snow for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Today must be a day that ends in “Y” because Lionsgate is back with another high-profile casting for its upcoming Hunger Games prequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph Fiennes (Conclave, Schindler’s List, The Grand Budapest Hotel) will play President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. President Snow is a staple of the Hunger Games series, serving as one of the franchise’s primary antagonists in most cases. President Snow is an autocrat who ruled over Panem for over two decades.

After losing his parents at a young age, Coriolanus – or Coryo, as his cousin Tigis used to call him – climbed through the social ranks to restore his family’s name. He graduated from the University with exceptionally high marks and briefly served as a Peacekeeper before becoming a Gamemaker. His strategy involved instituting several new reforms and the establishment of Victor’s Village. He continued to vanquish his enemies until he ascended to the presidency of Panem. He’s a real piece of work.

Donald Sutherland portrayed President Coriolanus Snow in the original Hunger Games movies. In contrast, Tom Blyth played a younger version of the character opposite Rachel Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Ralph Fiennes joins Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Lily Taylor as Mags. Additionally, Glenn Close is reportedly negotiating for an undisclosed role.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Francis Lawrence directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Susan Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s rabid fanbase.

What do you think about Ralph Fiennes joining the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as President Coriolanus Snow?