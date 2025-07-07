Over the Top Coffee has flavors inspired by Evil Dead II and Re-Animator

I would rank both Stuart Gordon’s 1985 film Re-Animator and Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror comedy Evil Dead II high on the list of best genre movies ever made, but I never expected to see them celebrated in this way: the apparel brand Middle of Beyond has launched a coffee brand called Over the Top Coffee, and they’ve gotten started with limited edition flavors inspired by Re-Animator and Evil Dead II.

Over the Top Coffee is “ a small batch coffee company located in San Diego, California dedicated to sharing our blend of limited run, specialty coffee, fun apparel, and our love for all things over the top, be it movies, tv, games, wrestling or anything else on our mind. We’re partnering with small coffee farms around the world to provide limited, seasonal crops of highly graded coffee beans embellished with officially licensed merchandise and packaging as well as Topper, our little coffee mug monster that will join you on your tasting journey. ” Which is why they also have a coffee flavor called Topper’s Blend.

Going for the price of $22 for 10 oz., the Re-Animator coffee has the following description: “ Medium roast Bolivian beans come to thrill and delight the mad barista in us all. But caffeine is just the beginning… This carefully selected single origin Caranavi, Bolivian bean injects clarity, nuance, and dependability into your morning routine. A medium roast of a rotating single origin whole bean coffee delivering clarity, nuance, and dependability, currently, from Caranavi, Boliva (washed). Flavor Notes: Almond Butter, Fig Jam, Plum. “

You can get 10 oz. of the Evil Dead II coffee for $25. The description: “ Premium Blend of Central American and African beans serves as a portal from the underworld of slumber and, coupled with the incantation “Caffeine Barada Nikto,” summons life within any soul. A rotating blend made with an emphasis on balance and fruit. Currently a medium light roast of whole bean coffee consisting of Zongolica, Mexico (washed process) and Nyamasheke, Rwanda (natural process). Flavor Notes: Strawberry, Key Lime, Marmalade. “

As for Topper’s Blend, that one costs $20. “ Medium roasted bean varietals from Veracruz, Mexico combines rich bold taste with hints of chocolate. When TOPPER looked deep within himself, he didn’t just see the bottom of a cup and the end of his story, he saw that film, pop culture, and small batch specialty coffee had two things in common, inordinate passion and community. Filled with this cosmic understanding, Topper, adorned in the visage of iconic characters, now stretches through realities, across flavor palates, and into your home to blend fandom and coffee into one. A rotating whole bean blend with an emphasis on chocolate, comfort, and approachability. Currently a blend of Catuai, Caturra, Marsellesa, and Sarchimor produced in Veracruz, Mexico (washed process). Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker. “

Does Over the Top Coffee sound interesting to you, and will you be buying some Re-Animator and/or Evil Dead II coffee? Let us know by leaving a comment below.