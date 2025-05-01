Rear Window and The Birds characters get Funko Pop figures

2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the release of director Alfred Hitchcock’s first feature film, the silent romantic drama The Pleasure Garden, so it’s nice to see “the Master of Suspense” in the news. Yesterday, we shared the news that Netflix is teaming up with the New York Film Critics Circle to launch a screening series called HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer at the Paris Theater and will be streaming a collection of Hitchcock films soon, and now it has been brought to our attention that characters from the Hitchcock films Rear Window and The Birds are getting Funko Pop! figures. Images of the figures can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Both Alfred Hitchcock himself and the Psycho character Norman Bates have had Funko Pop! figures before. (There’s also a black & white version of the Norman Bates figure.)

Directed by Hitchcock from a screenplay by John Michael Hayes and based on the short story It Had to Be Murder by Cornell Woolrich, Rear Window was released in 1954 and has the following synopsis: A recuperating news photographer believes he has witnessed a murder. Confined to a wheelchair after an accident, he spends his time watching the occupants of neighboring apartments through a telephoto lens and binoculars and becomes convinced that a murder has taken place. James Stewart plays the lead character, L.B. “Jeff” Jefferies, and his character is now a Funko Pop!

Directed by Hitchcock from a screenplay by Evan Hunter and based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier, The Birds has the following synopsis: A rich San Francisco woman follows a potential boyfriend to a small town in Northern California, where birds of all kinds have suddenly begun a deadly attack on humans. Tippi Hedren’s character Melanie Daniels is now a Funko Pop!

The Jeff Jeffries and Melanie Daniels Funko Pop! figures are both available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Jeff Jeffries is available HERE and Melanie Daniels is at THIS LINK. They’re expected to ship out in June.

Will you be adding the Rear Window and/or The Birds Funko Pop! to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.