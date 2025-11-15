Why Regina Hall is returning for Scary Movie 6: “It was really funny”

It was announced last year that Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans were developing a new installment of the Scary Movie franchise, and since that time, many of the original cast members have signed on. Anna Faris and Regina Hall are officially coming back to play Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks, and Hall recently spoke with Variety about why she decided to return for Scary Movie 6.

“ I read the script — and it was really funny, ” she said. “ I knew what they were intending to do. I always think a work of art is in flux until it’s done and in someone’s hands — you just never know. But the original cast coming back was exciting. Having the Wayans involved again, and Anna Faris too — Brenda can’t live without Cindy. And she’s no better a friend to Cindy this time than she was before, even though they’re still best friends. “

Hall continued, “ I think the nostalgia and timing just made it feel right. It was a good time to do something so broad and fun. I read the script and thought, ‘This is funny.’ And I think something is refreshing about doing something a little bit irreverent right now. “

Hall starred in the first four Scary Movie movies alongside Anna Faris, but both actors sat out the fifth installment (which I honestly remember nothing about). Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner, Cheri Oteri, and Chris Elliot are also set to appear in Scary Movie 6. I feel like Elliot’s dinner scene in Scary Movie 2 will remain permanently etched in my memory. That hand…

Marlon Wayans has said that the sequel will return to the roots of the original, with no-holds-barred comedy. “ It’s how we always do it. We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive, ” he said. “ Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves. Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others. When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody. We made fun of Black people, we made fun of white people, we made fun of Hispanic people. That’s just what we do. We make fun of the world, make light of the world. It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humor. You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 percent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke. “

Scary Movie 6 is slated to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.